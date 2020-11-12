Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Coordinate in Style at the CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood attended the CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night with her husband Mike Fisher by her side, the couple posing on the carpet together ahead of the show. For the evening, Underwood chose a shimmering beaded asymmetrical hem gown with one dramatic sleeve, pairing the dress with coordinating heels and earrings.

Fisher wore a classic black suit with a tie that matched his wife's dress, a trend that Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin also participated in. Underwood was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year at this year's awards, though she did not take home either prize. She previously won Female Vocalist of the Year in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2016 and 2018.

(Photo: Getty / ABC)

After the show, Fisher used his Instagram Story to share a photo of himself and his wife on the carpet, writing, "Fun night at the CMA's congrats to all the winners! Proud of you [Carrie Underwood]."

Underwood has been able to spend an unprecedented amount of time at home with her family this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she recently opened up to Yahoo Entertainment about the moment she realized her and Fisher's marriage was "solid" during this tumultuous year.

"He kind of summed it up one night," the Oklahoma native recalled. "We were a couple months in and had been very much in quarantine just with each other for a while. He said, 'You know what? I like you.' I was like: 'What does that mean? You like me?' He was like, 'I know I love you — we’ve been married 10 years this year and have two kids together, but this experience has showed me I like you, too.'"

Underwood and Fisher share sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, and the singer noted that the year has not been "without its challenges."

"Everybody has had their challenges," she said. "We’re not meant to be all together, all day, every day. At no other time in history has it been like this. There’s always been somebody working, somebody taking care of the kids, the kids going to school... No time in our humanness have we just all been together all day, every day. But it has been nice and refreshing knowing: OK, we’re solid. We like each other. We love each other. We can do this. We can work together even through the craziest of times."