Danish actor, stage director, and theater manager Bent Mejding has died. He was 89. Mejding’s wife, fellow actor Susse Wold, announced his passing in an emotional Instagram tribute on Tuesday, Nov. 12, sharing, “My beloved Bent has passed away from severe pneumonia.”

“I am filled with sorrow and tears, but also with profound gratitude that for 53 years I was fortunate enough to be married to my life partner, my lover. my partner in crime and my protector. I have received unconditional love every single day,” she wrote. “Believing in something greater than oneself is a decision. I’ve decided to believe that Bent will still protect me even though he’s not physically here anymore. I want to carry him with me through a life of art and movement, and never stop loving him.”

After starring together on the Danish series Matador, Mejding and Wold married in Hawaii in 1983. Reflecting on her husband’s loss, Wold added, “God has closed a door – but I’m waiting for him to open a window. Things are hard right now, so I’ll pray for peace and quiet. I know you will respect that. Thank you for that.”

Born in Svendborg, Denmark in January 1937, Mejding made his acting debut at the People’s Theatre in 1958, according to DR. He went on to make his directorial debut at Gladsaxe theatre the following year, and starred in a number of roles at the New Theatre throughout the early ‘60s. It was around the same time that he founded the Youth Theatre at the Allé-Scen in 1963, serving as its lead actor and stager, per Lex – National Encyclopedia of Denmark. He later became the theatre director at Det Ny Teater, which he helped to lead from 1991 to 1996, and was responsible for more than 150 performances at Ungdommens Teater.

In addition to his extensive contributions to the stage, Mejding transitioned his career to the screen. The actor is best remembered for his role as lawyer and parliamentary candidate Jørgen Varnæs in Matador, the Danish series that ran between 1978 and 1982 and followed the lives of characters in the fictional Danish town of Korsbæk between 1929 and 1947. Mejding starred on the series, on which Wold appeared as Gitte Grey, for 18 episodes from 1978 through 1981. His other TV credits include Gøngehøvdingen, Rejseholdet, The Killing, and a role as Baron Severin on the 2014 Danish television historical war drama 1864.

On the big screen, Mejding is known for appearances in A Royal Affair (2012), Brothers (2004), and We Shall Overcome (2006). His final acting credit was as Charles Dufort in 2016’s Antboy 3, according to his IMDb profile.

In addition to his wife, Mejding is survived by his children Lars and Anne.