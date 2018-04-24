Carrie Underwood on Her Appearance: ‘I’ll Always Put Makeup On’

Carrie Underwood is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women in country music, but even she admits she needs a little help to feel her prettiest.”I’ll always put makeup on, even if it’s just a little bit,” she says (quote via People).

“If I’m going some place, I always think, ‘Somebody’s going to see me and want to take a picture with me,’ which is really great, but I hate it when I see the pictures later when I wasn’t wearing any makeup at all. So I’ll throw on a little bit — some foundation, a little bit of Smart Shade, maybe a little bronzer and mascara and I’ll be OK. I won’t feel bad about my pictures if I do that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 35-year-old admits that, even when she is home with her husband, Mike Fisher, and son, Isaiah, she never goes without a little cosmetic enhancement.

“I don’t think I ever have makeup-free days, to be honest,” Underwood reveals. “I wear makeup for me. I don’t want to walk by a mirror and feel like I haven’t given some sort of effort. I just feel better when I have a little on.”

But when Underwood is ready to go out in public, she knows what she needs to do to amp up her appearance.

“Makeup is a confidence builder for me. When I want to look hot, I like smoky eyes and eyeliner,” she says. “I just feel like it’s nice to have things that enhance the things you like and cover up the things you don’t. I like walking by a mirror and I’m like, ‘Ok! I feel like I’m put together. Alright!’”

The “Cry Pretty” singer is pretty confident these days, but there was a time when Underwood let her insecurities get the best of her, and made a decision she now regrets.

“Growing up in the ’90s I feel like the thin eyebrow was definitely a thing and I, like so many others, overdid it,” the 35-year-old recalls. “They never really grew back the way they were supposed to so now I am very happy that they do have eyebrow pencils, so I can fix what I did to myself when I was young.”

Underwood could certainly afford to have an entire team to help her get ready for her shows, but she prefers to do it all herself.

“I do my own hair and makeup on the road,” she explains. “I’m a lady and I like to do my own makeup and hair. On red carpets somebody else has to do it for me because the lights can do weird stuff with your face. But on the road it’s my zen time before the show.”

As for her favorite beauty product, Underwood says there is one item she definitely could never live without.

“I love eyeliner,” says Underwood. “You can wear a little bit or you can wear a lot. I’m a Southern girl, so generally if I’m going out, I want to put on some eyeliner.”

It was Underwood’s appearance that made her hesitant to go out in public, after her fall in November, which resulted in stitches to her face, a chipped tooth and a broken wrist.

“I was at a point where I didn’t know how things were going to end up,” Underwood previously said. “I didn’t know what was going to go on. I didn’t know what it was going to heal like.”

Fortunately, Underwood’s face healed fine, and she is back to performing. Underwood, who sang her new single, “Cry Pretty,” at the 2018 ACM Awards, will headline the upcoming Live in the Vineyard Goes Country festival, and will also perform at Nashville’s CMA Fest.

Download “Cry Pretty” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/carrieunderwood