Carrie Underwood to Headline Live in the Vineyard Goes Country Festival

Carrie Underwood is definitely back to performing! The 35-year-old, who performed at the 2018 ACM Awards, will headline a three-day festival, Live in the Vineyard Goes Country, held May 15 to 17 in Napa Valley, Calif.

The lineup for our inaugural Live in the Vineyard Goes Country is here! We are so excited to have such a talented group of artists this year! Sign up to win on our website: https://t.co/W0jsWoRF3r #LITVGC pic.twitter.com/MTMGskOLSW — Live in the Vineyard Goes Country (@liveinvineyard) April 12, 2018

Other artists performing during the three-day event include reigining ACM Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion, Lindsay Ell, Jerrod Niemann, Ashley McBryde, Parmalee, Hunter Hayes, Eric Paslay and more.

Underwood, whose sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, will be released on Sept. 14, will also perform in June at Nashville’s CMA Fest, and hints that a tour might be in the works.

“Needless to say, I am beyond excited for this new album and everything that comes with it…more on that soon,” says Underwood. “Of course, we’re already talking about a tour, but that’s a blog for another day! Thank you all so much for your love and support this year and always. I feel it and I appreciate it. And I can’t wait to start this new chapter with you!”

Underwood’s performance at the ACM Awards marked her first time taking the stage since her accident, which resulted in stitches to her face, a chipped tooth and a broken wrist.

“I was at a point where I didn’t know how things were going to end up,” admitted Underwood. “I didn’t know what was going to go on. I didn’t know what it was going to heal like.”

Underwood is also scheduled to headline WE Fest on Aug. 2, part of a three-day event that includes performances by Jason Aldean, Florida Georiga LIne, Vince Gill, Chris Young, Dan + Shay, Chris Janson, Devin Dawson and more. A list of all of Underwood’s upcoming shows will be posted on her website as available.

Tickets for the festival are only available through radio station promotions with iHeart Radio, Cumulus, Entercom, Westwood One, the Bobby Bones Show, local participating stations and more.Find more information about Live in the Vineyard Goes Country by visiting their website.