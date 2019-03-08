Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina and More Part of ‘Breakthrough’ Movie Soundtrack

Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina and Darius Rucker are just a few of the artists who are lending their talents to the soundtrack for the upcoming movie, Breakthrough. The film, which stars Topher Grace, Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas and more, is based on a true story about a 14-year-old boy, who falls through an icy lake, and a mother who refuses to give up.

Underwood sings her anthemic “Love Wins,” while Alaina sings a song called “Breathe In.” Rucker sings “Big Old Shoulders,” and Maddie & Tae sing a song they co-wrote, “People Need People.”

“Love Wins” was Underwood’s first single from her latest Cry Pretty album, and the perfect addition to the inspirational film.

“This song to me, it’s such a special song in a time that I think people need to be reminded to love one another,” Underwood said of “Love Wins.” “And as a Christian I’m like, ‘We were told to love God and love each other. Love our neighbors as ourselves.’ So I love this song, and I hope it resonates with people.”

“I do think that we as humans are inherently good and we need to remember that. Because we’re different, that doesn’t make somebody else bad, it just makes us different,” she added. “We wanted that song to be hopeful and to maybe make somebody stop and think about that.”

See a complete track list for the Breakthrough soundtrack below. The soundtrack will be available on April 5, shortly before the April 17 release of the movie. Fans who pre-order the soundtrack will receive an instant download of Metz’s “I’m Standing With You,” written by Diane Warren.

Breakthrough Track Listing:

“I’m Standing With You” – Chrissy Metz

Written by Diane Warren

“Hold On” – Mickey Guyton

Written by Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks

“Love Wins” – Carrie Underwood

Written by Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Brett James

“Breathe Again” – Lauren Alaina

Written by Felicia Barton, David Hodges, Jason Weiss

“Big Old Shoulders” – Darius Rucker

Written by Allen Shamblin, Tom Douglas

“Colorful” – Jukebox the Ghost

Written by Ben Thornewill, Tommy Siegel, Jesse Kristin, Chris Wallace

“Play it Again” – Pigeon John

Written by Shane Eli Abrahams, Jonathan Pakfar, John Dust

“Looking Out For Me” – Adam Hambrick

Written by Adam Hambrick

“People Need People” – Maddie & Tae

Written by Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jimmy Robbins

“This is Amazing Grace” – Phil Wickham feat. Lecrae

Written by Phil Wickham, Josh Farro, Jeremy Riddle, Lecrae Moore

“Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” – Taylor Mosby feat. Kirk Franklin

Written by Matt Crocker, Joel Houston, Salomon Ligthelm

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt