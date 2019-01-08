Carrie Underwood Juggling Life as a ‘Country Music Singer, Boss and Mom’ Ahead of Son’s Birth

Carrie Underwood is just weeks away from giving birth to her second child, and her new title as a mom of two will surely increase the load on the star’s already-heavy plate.

Speaking to Kix Brooks on American Country Countdown, Underwood shared that while she may have many roles to fill, she’s actively cherishing each one.

“There’s a lot happening, but that is what we take on as women, and I cherish every role I get to be in — the country music singer, you know, the boss, the whatever, the mom,” the Oklahoma native explained, via Nash Country Daily.

In addition to being a mom and country superstar, Underwood also has her women’s activewear line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, as well as various other projects like serving as an ambassador for Almay and acting as the face of Sunday Night Football.

“Those are all good things, and I feel like moms everywhere just know,” Underwood continued. “They juggle. I juggle. We’re all doing the same things, just in different ways. Um, we’ve all got jobs to do, and we’ve got babies to take care of and it all happens at once, and you figure it out.”

Underwood previously expressed her solidarity with other working moms while speaking to E! News at CMT’s Artists of the Year event in Nashville in October.

“I feel good,” she said. “I just have a strange job. I feel like I’m a working mom, pregnant, I got my stuff to do, you know, it’s just an interesting job I have, but I’m just like every other pregnant lady trying to go to work.”

The American Idol winner’s workload won’t slow down once she gives birth to her son, as she’s set to head out on her Cry Pretty Tour 260 in May.

Before that, though, she’s savoring time with husband Mike Fisher and their 3-year-old son, Isaiah, with Underwood ringing in the New Year with her boys as she and Isaiah cuddled up to watch a movie on the couch, the toddler laying his head on his mom’s belly.

“Kicking off 2019 right…Me and my boys cuddled up watching a movie,” the “Love Wins” singer wrote alongside the black-and-white photo, adding, “Yes, I’m wearing Mike’s shirt,” along with the hashtag #LettingItAllHangOut.

Underwood previously joked about borrowing her husband’s clothes on Twitter, writing, “Officially wearing Mike’s clothes in public now, so…,” along with a blushing emoji and the hashtags #pregnant, #MyClothesDontFit and #sorrybabe.

Fisher quickly responded to his wife, joking, “How dare you stretch my clothes.”

