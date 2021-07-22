Carrie Underwood Joining Jason Aldean on Upcoming Duet 'If I Didn't Love You'

✖

Jason Aldean teased new music on social media this week, revealing that he's releasing a duet on Friday titled "If I Didn't Love You." He kept the secret of his duet partner a mystery, but the guessing game ended on Thursday when Carrie Underwood confirmed that she's the one joining the Georgia native on the song.

Aldean had teased the song with a graphic of himself next to a question mark representing his duet partner, writing, "We've got a brand new song coming your way this Friday! Who do y'all think is singing on this one with me?" Fans' guesses ranged from Morgan Wallen to Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, and his brother-in-law, Chuck Wicks, commented, "I know…. I know… I know….. ya’ll gonna be FLOORED!!!!" One day after Aldean's original post, Underwood appeared in the comments to share a raised-hand emoji, which immediately had fans freaking out. She also reposted Aldean's message on Twitter with the same emoji.

Underwood has collaborated with multiple artists over the past year, joining Spanish singer David Bisbal on the bilingual duet "Tears of Gold" and teaming with NEEDTOBREATHE for the rock group's recent release "I Wanna Remember." She also featured NEEDTOBREATHE's Bear Rinehart and CeCe Winans on her 2021 gospel album, My Savior. "If I Didn't Love You" will be the first new music Aldean has released since his 2019 album, 9. That album produced three singles, "We Back," "Got What I Got" and "Blame It On You," the latter of which just topped the charts to give Aldean his 25th No. 1 song.

"Thank you for taking 'Blame it on You' to #1 this week," he wrote on Instagram alongside photos of himself with Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy, who wrote the song with John Edwards, Michael Tyler and Brian Gene White. "This one feels especially sweet because it was written by 2 guys that have been with me for over 20 years. It’s our 25th number 1 together but the first one they have written that I sang on to get there. Thanks to everybody who had a part in it." Both Aldean and Underwood have been able to begin playing shows since the return of live music, and Aldean will soon launch a full tour when his Back in the Saddle Tour kicks off in early August.