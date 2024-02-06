Country Music Stars Pay Tribute to Toby Keith Following His Death at 62

The world of country music is mourning the loss of Toby Keith. Following news that the "Red Solo Cup" and "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer died "peacefully" Monday night at the age of 62 following a battle with cancer, country music's biggest stars took to social media to pay respects to a music icon.

According to a statement from the singer's family, Keith "passed peacefully" on Monday night "surrounded by his family," 18 months after he first announced in June 2022 that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021. In a statement at the time, the "Beer for My Horse" singer said he "spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery." He added, "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Keith continued to provide seldom updates throughout his battle, telling The Oklahoman in June 2023 that "everything is in a real positive trend." The singer explained that he was continuing chemotherapy treatment and was also taking immunotherapy and working with a nutritionist. He said his tumor shrunk by a third. In their statement confirming his death, Keith's family said the singer "fought his fight with grace and courage."

Born in Clinton, Oklahoma, and raised in Moore, Keith broke into the country music world in the early 1990s, going on to become an icon of the genre. Throughout his career, he sold between 25 million and 30 million records in the United States, per NBC News, with his songs having more than 10 billion digital streaming plays. His most recent album, 100% Songwriter, was released in November. News of his passing sparked a flurry of tributes from other country music stars.