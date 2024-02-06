Country Music Stars Pay Tribute to Toby Keith Following His Death at 62
The country singer, who announced his stomach cancer diagnosis in 2022, died surrounded by family on Monday.
The world of country music is mourning the loss of Toby Keith. Following news that the "Red Solo Cup" and "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer died "peacefully" Monday night at the age of 62 following a battle with cancer, country music's biggest stars took to social media to pay respects to a music icon.
According to a statement from the singer's family, Keith "passed peacefully" on Monday night "surrounded by his family," 18 months after he first announced in June 2022 that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021. In a statement at the time, the "Beer for My Horse" singer said he "spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery." He added, "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."
Keith continued to provide seldom updates throughout his battle, telling The Oklahoman in June 2023 that "everything is in a real positive trend." The singer explained that he was continuing chemotherapy treatment and was also taking immunotherapy and working with a nutritionist. He said his tumor shrunk by a third. In their statement confirming his death, Keith's family said the singer "fought his fight with grace and courage."
Born in Clinton, Oklahoma, and raised in Moore, Keith broke into the country music world in the early 1990s, going on to become an icon of the genre. Throughout his career, he sold between 25 million and 30 million records in the United States, per NBC News, with his songs having more than 10 billion digital streaming plays. His most recent album, 100% Songwriter, was released in November. News of his passing sparked a flurry of tributes from other country music stars.
Zach Bryan remembers Keith as a 'hero'
America lost a fuckin hero man— Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) February 6, 2024
Keith's fellow Oklahoman, country music star Zach Bryan, was among the first of many to pay tribute to the icon. In a series of tweets early Tuesday morning, the singer, 27, remembered Keith as a "f'in hero," sharing in another post, "too many rides in my old man's car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear. rest in peace friend we love you."
Randy Houser, William Michael Morgan, and Channing Wilson react
Country singer-songwriter Randy Houser also paid his respects. Commenting on the announcement shared to Keith's official Instagram page, Houser wrote, "God Bless you and Family. Hard to imagine an America without Toby Keith in it."
William Michael Morgan also commented on the post, sharing, "Heartbreaking news. Praying for his family. Thanks Toby for being a badass and someone a singer like me could look up to. RIP big dawg!" Meanwhile, Channing Wilson wrote, "Hate to hear this. You fought hard brother. Prayers for his family. RIPTK."
John Rich says Keith 'will be greatly missed'
John Rich of country music duo Big & Rich took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, "Waking up to the terrible news that our friend, and legend @tobykeith has passed away from cancer. He was a true Patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy. He will be greatly missed."
Bobby Bones reacts
Bobby Bones, who opened for Keith on tour, also reacted to news of Keith's passing, writing on X, "So sad to hear about Toby Keith dying. wow. He was just with us in studio and seemed super positive." He added, "Ive had the honor of opening for him on his tour. playing with him at festivals. and having him, in studio many times. Gathering notes and thoughts to talk about it coming up this morning."