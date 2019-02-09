Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Shares Photo of Son Isaiah Following in His Footsteps

Mike Fisher is one proud papa.

The retired professional hockey player spent some quality time with his older son Isaiah, whom he shares with country music superstar Carrie Underwood, enjoying some time on the ice.

“Look ma no hands,” Fisher wrote on the photo posted Friday night of his 3-year-old son wearing a hockey uniform and skating on the ice.

The sweet post of Isaiah following in his dad’s footsteps comes a few months after the Nashville Predators player made his retirement official with an Instagram post back in May.

“I’m so grateful for the last 18 years,” Fisher announced in a social media post featuring Isaiah. “It’s hard to believe how fast the time goes. I got the chance to play and work with so many incredible people along the way. God taught me some incredible life lessons through the game of hockey over the years and without the gift He gave me none of this would have been possible. Thanks to the [Nashville Predators] and [Ottawa Senators] for all the amazing memories! Lastly thanks to my friends and family for supporting me over the years. It’s been a blast!! #romans1212”

Fisher and Isaiah’s time on the ice was probably a welcomed break from spending time at home taking care of Fisher and Underwood’s newborn baby Jacob Bryan, born in late January.

Underwood first announced the birth of the baby on her Instagram.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday… his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!” Underwood wrote alongside a photo gallery of herself, Fisher and proud big brother Isaiah holding onto Jacob.

“Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…” she added.

“Jacob Bryan Fisher! You are a gift from our Lord!” Fisher wrote when he broke his silence on his second son’s birth. “The last few years has has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and his timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful #miraclebaby.”

Since welcoming baby Jacob, the family has been keeping to themselves, with sources claiming they have become “homebodies.”

“They’re total homebodies,” a source told PEOPLE. “They rarely leave their home at night and love the outdoors and often go for walks.”

Will Isaiah and Jacob join go professional when they get older, or will they get the musical gene like their mother?

