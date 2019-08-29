Carrie Underwood’s Husband, Mike Fisher, Reveals Part of Their Marriage That Needs Work

Country music’s hottest couple, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, have been happily married for more than nine years, but their marriage isn’t perfect. Fisher recently opened up about what their life is really like, away from the public eye, revealing one area that could use some work: communication.

“That’s one of things I think I need to improve upon, communicating really well with my wife,” Fisher shared on the DadTired podcast as reported by Taste of Country. “My dad was kind of a strong silent type, and I have some of that in me, If you get me talking about hunting, fishing or faith, I can talk a while.”

Underwood and Fisher are proud parents to sons Isaiah and Jacob, which the retired hockey player says was surprisingly good for their relationship.

“I would say our marriage has gotten better since kids,” Fisher acknowledged. “I love seeing my wife as a mom. I didn’t see some of this stuff when she wasn’t a mom. Now It’s like, it’s crazy! And I love that.”

Still, their busy lives mean that the couple has to work to find alone time, which they try to make a priority.

“There’s so many people around us, sometimes there’s just not a lot of us together,” Fisher admitted. “I think one of the big strengths of our marriage is the trust that we have. She knows, and I know that, regardless, we’re in this together.”

The family of four traveled together for the first leg of Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360, but will have to be apart a bit more when the second leg kicks off in September.

“It’s different, but it’s been broken up,” Fisher said. “We’ve been able to be at home a fair amount this summer and in the fall — Isaiah will be in school so we’ll kind of take him in and out. He’ll be able to be on tour a little bit … As long as we’re together as much as we can, you just make it work.”

Fisher recently praised Underwood for her three CMA Awards nominations, for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (for Cry Pretty), and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

“So proud of you babe!!” Fisher wrote after Underwood shared the news on social media.

The 2019 CMA Awards, hosted by Underwood along with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

