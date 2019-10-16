Carrie Underwood’s Husband, Mike Fisher, Praises His Wife for All She Does on Tour

Superstar Carrie Underwood is super busy while on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which no one sees more than her husband, Mike Fisher. The former professional hockey player gushed about his wife in a post shared to his social media, praising Underwood for all she does, not only for her job but also for her family, while on tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Oct 13, 2019 at 9:39am PDT

“If I had a dollar every time someone on tour said ‘I don’t know how she does it’ I’d be rich,” Fisher posted on Instagram, along with a video of Underwood belting out “Cry Pretty.” “I wish everyone could see how she does it! She still gets up a couple times a night with Jacob. Wakes up and makes sure everyone is fed, then works out for 90 minutes (a workout much harder then mine). Then gets ready for the show with sound check etc, then meets dozen of fans, then meets radio people and then goes out and sings her heart out for 2 hours, then gets on the bus and on to the next city for a repeat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It really is amazing how she does it all,” he continued. “Hard work is more important than talent in everything and she has loads of both but the short answer of how she does it is that God’s given her a crazy voice and determination (and energy) to be able to do what He’s called her to do! I love watching her do her thing and showing people the gift that God’s given her. He’s the only explanation to the question ‘I don’t know how she does it.’”

Underwood is happy to have her family on the road with her, but admits it isn’t always easy, especially with a 4-year-old and a baby joining her.

“I’m kind the person that just jumps and figures out the details as we go,” Underwood told The Oklahoman. “So, I had a 3-month-old when we started this tour, and I was just like, ‘Yeah, it’s gonna be fine. I can do that. No problem. We’ll just figure it out. We’ll make it work.’ And we pretty much did. It’s tough. I am so not gonna lie. My child was up last night three times within a six-hour span, and I probably got about four and half hours of sleep.

“But that’s mom life, too. That’s any working mom. That’s what we do. So, we’re just making it. The crowds have been incredible. My band is always amazing. We love what we do and we have fun with it.”

Underwood only has a few weeks left on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which is scheduled to wrap up on Oct. 31. She will host the 2019 CMA Awards, with help from Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, where she is also nominated for three trophies, including the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz