Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Praises Singer for Inspiring Him to Be Healthy

As Carrie Underwood continues promoting her new book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life, the singer is earning praise from her husband, Mike Fisher. Fisher praised Underwood on social media for not only writing the book, but inspiring him to get healthy as well.

“So proud of [Carrie Underwood] for putting so much into this book!” the former professional hockey player posted on Instagram, along with a photo of the book. “She inspires me daily to be healthy and take care of myself! Check it out you won’t regret it!”

Earlier this week, Fisher also spoke out on social media, after the deadly Nashville tornado, which left at least 24 dead and injured more than 150.

“Absolutely devastating to see the news this morning,” Fisher captioned a montage of the destruction. “I’m grateful that we are ok but really am so sorry for the loss people are suffering from today!!…..To help immediately donate to [Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee]. God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea. Psalm 46:1-2.”

Underwood was in New York promoting Find Your Path when the tornado struck, later revealing that Fisher had to take their sons Isaiah and Jacob into their safe room.

“He said he had to go upstairs at 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down — we have a little safe room in our house,” Underwood revealed on the Today Show. “I bet everybody was crying.”

Country artists and the music community have been generous in their support for Nashville as the city begins recovery efforts. Chris Young donated $50,000, while Dan + Shay donated $100,000. Kacey Musgraves and Sheryl Crow both sold their own clothing to aid in relief, and Taylor Swift donated a million dollars to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz