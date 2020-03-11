Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Shares Heartwarming Photo of ‘Momma Bear’ Getting Hugs From Sons

Carrie Underwood celebrated her 37th birthday on March 10, and there was no one who showered her with love more than her two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob. Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher used Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet snap of his wife getting some birthday cuddles from her kids, posting a snap of Underwood laying on the floor as Isaiah and Jacob climbed on top of her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Mar 10, 2020 at 1:39pm PDT

“Big hugs to momma bear on her special day,” the former NHL star captioned the sweet post. “We love you so much! Happy birthday.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood’s social media posts on her birthday were promoting her new fitness app, fit52, and both appeared on her Instagram Story. The first was a shot of the star after she completed one of the app’s workouts, which she captioned, “This is 37! Birthday workout in the books!”

She followed that by sharing a snap of her post-workout nutrition, which was an appropriately birthday cake-flavored No Cow protein bar. “Birthday cake for the birthday girl!” the “Love Wins” singer wrote, adding that the snack was fit52 approved.

The day before, the Grammy winner put her husband through one of the app’s workouts, posting a snap of an exhausted Fisher laying on the floor and giving the camera a thumbs-up. “Kicked the hubby’s booty this morning with the [fit52] app!!!” Underwood wrote. “Helloooo #HinduPushUps and #BroadJumpsBackpedal !!! #Sweaty #HesStillHotThough.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 9, 2020 at 8:12am PDT

During her press tour to promote her app and new book, Find Your Path, Underwood told Women’s Health that exercise is her form of self-care and admitted that she hasn’t yet found another way to achieve that same Zen feeling.

“That’s a part of my personality I need to be better with,” she said. “I’d love to sit in a bubble bath, but that’s not going to happen. My self-care is my gym time, and that’s a stress reliever for me.”

Such is life for working mom Underwood, who shared that she gets in gym time whenever she can with a schedule as busy as hers.

“If I can work out seven days a week — which doesn’t happen, but if I can — I’m going to,” she explained. “Because the next week, I might get two days.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond