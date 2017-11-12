Fans Weigh in on Carrie Underwood’s Hospitalization

Carrie Underwood made fans worry after she suffered a “hard fall” at her Nashville, Tennessee, home and had to be hospitalized.

The country star is mostly alright, as she suffered only a broken wrists, cuts and abrasions. She’s also since spoken out about her condition after she was released from the hospital.

“I’ll be alright,” Underwood wrote. “Might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

Fans of the American Idol alum have been filling social media with messages of support, but some others have no sympathy for her after her recent CMA Awards appearance.

Support

The inital reaction for Underwood’s supporters was one of kindness.

Numeorus fans replied to Underwood’s update with well wishes, words of admiration and hopes she would heal up soon.

“We love you so much Carrie, I hope you’re not in too pain and that you get better soon,” fan Katie Racklyeft wrote. “Make sure you take all the time you need and that that lovely hubby of yours looks after you!”

Another added, “So glad you’re okay! Praying it heals quickly!”

Anger Over the CMAs

Unfortunately, not all country fans were so nice to the injured singer.

Some people just cannot get over the singer’s light-hearted jab at President Donald Trump during the CMA Awards on Wednesday night. Underwood and co-host Paisley sang a brief parody of her song “Before He Cheats,” entitled “Before He Tweets,” during their opening monologue.

Some fans blamed the injury on karma for her joke, and others just wanted let her know they were boycotting her music.

“It sucks you fell and I hope you get better, but maybe this was because you brought politics to a great show I will never watch again,” one detractor wrote.

