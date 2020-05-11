Carrie Underwood Shows off Homemade Mother's Day Card From Her Sons

✖

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher share two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, which means she got double the love on Mother's Day on Sunday. Underwood gave fans a look into her celebration with a slideshow post on Instagram on Sunday, showing off a card she received from her two boys that read "Mom" on the front inside a red finger-painted heart. On the inside, Isaiah had written, "Happy Mother's Day Mom" and signed the card with his own name, the "S" written out backwards. A scribble at the bottom of the card was labeled as Jacob's signature.

An additional message that appeared to be written out by Fisher read, "We love you, Mommy, forever and ever! You are the best mom in the universe!" Before sharing her boys' card, Underwood began her slideshow with a throwback photo of her own mom, Carole, standing in a kitchen and presumably pregnant with her youngest daughter. "How am I so blessed to be able to call this woman 'Mom,' and to have the two sweetest boys call me by the same name?!?!" the Grammy winner wrote in her caption. "Happy Mother’s Day, Mom, and to all the mothers out there. May your breakfasts be in bed, may your mimosas be bottomless and may your babies shower you with hugs and kisses!!! Thank God for MOMS!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 10, 2020 at 8:57am PDT

The "Cry Pretty" singer also shared an additional post dedicated to all moms, sharing a shot of herself smiling with her hair in two braids decorated with a GIF that read "Happy Mother's Day." "Sending lots of love to all the moms today!! #ChooseYou #HappyMothersDay," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 10, 2020 at 7:04am PDT

Along with helping Isaiah and Jacob with their card, Fisher also posted a tribute to his wife on his Instagram page in a post celebrating Underwood and Fisher's own mom, Karen. The post was a slideshow of photos that included a shot of Underwood holding Jacob in a field, another snap of the two silhouetted at a window, a photo of Underwood, Isaiah and Jacob laughing together and a snap of Fisher and Karen at an awards show. "Beautiful, Fun, loving, kind, faithful, nurturing and competitive:) Just a few words to describe the most important women in my life," Fisher wrote. "Love you! Happy Mother’s Day!"