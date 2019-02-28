Carrie Underwood Shows off Both Children in Hilarious Video for Isaiah’s Birthday

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher celebrated their oldest son, Isaiah’s, fourth birthday on Feb. 27, and the singer celebrated with a hilarious video of her singing “Happy Birthday,” after inhaling helium from one of the balloons.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Isaiah😂!! A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Feb 27, 2019 at 6:12pm PST

It’s been a big week for the big brother. Earlier, he celebrated with a Muppets themed cake, made by Underwood’s good friend, and famed baker, Ivey Childers. He also got to attend a Nashville Predators game with his father, who was honored with a Mike Fisher Day, and even got to do the ceremonial puck drop to start the game.

Isaiah will soon get used to life on the road, since he and his baby brother, Jacob Bryan, will join Underwood when she kicks off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May.

“I went on tour with Isaiah when he was 11 months old,” Underwood told PopCulture.com and other media. “He was right there when we had our first show. And it was really hard. Obviously, I have help when I’m out there. Somebody’s gotta watch my kid when I’m out on stage.

“But I’m really bad at utilizing that, which I think is good too,” she added. “Nobody ever got up with my kid in the middle of the night. That was me, and I’m proud of that.”

Isaiah and Jacob’s childhood might be unconventional, but the Oklahoma native isn’t about to apologize for it.

“I’m a working mom, working wife,” Underwood acknowledged. “Same as all of the other ones out there. My job’s kind of weird, but you just figure your way through it and women, we ladies are good at that. I’m honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles. Mom is definitely one of them. I’m just excited. I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that and see me on stage. Hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there because we got this.”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicks off on May 1 in Greensboro, N.C., with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as her opening acts. Find dates and venue information at her official website.

The reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year could pick up another trophy soon. She is also nominated for an ACM Award, for Female Artist of the Year.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @carrieunderwood