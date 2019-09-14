Carrie Underwood Has a Simple Condition to Appear on an ‘American Idol’ Reunion Special

Considering how busy Carrie Underwood is with moving her career forward, she does not have too much time to look backward. But she will not say no to reuniting with American Idol judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. The “Cry Pretty” singer does have one big condition though.

In an upcoming episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson will bring back the original Idol judges panel for a reunion. Clarkson won the show’s first season, while Underwood won Idol Season 4. The two are easily the most successful Idol winners.

“An Idol reunion? I see all of those judges. I’ve never seen them together since I was on the show but that’s pretty incredible,” Underwood told Entertainment Tonight.

When asked if she would want to join Cowell, Abdul and Jackson for the reunion, Underwood said there was only one way it would happen.

“As long as they don’t judge me. I’m down if nobody critiques anything,” Underwood joked.

NBC announced that Clarkson’s Sept. 18 episode will include the three original judges and host Ryan Seacrest. Justin Guarini, the runner-up in Clarkson’s season and her co-star in the infamous movie From Justin to Kelly, will also stop by.

As for Underwood, she will be far to busy to be on the show. She is still in the middle of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 and is preparing to host the 2019 CMA Awards on Nov. 13 with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

“I’m super excited that the CMA decided that they wanted to take that initiative and have this women-focused CMA Awards, so when we were talking about the dream scenario on how that was all gonna go down, I was like, ‘Oohhh, maybe we can ask them,’ and they said yes which is amazing,” Underwood told ET. “So I’m gonna get to hang out, it’s slightly selfish. I just wanna hang out with Reba and Dolly. But we’re gonna do some hosting in there too and it’s gonna be great.”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty tour continues through Oct. 9 and includes another stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 27, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June as her opening acts. The singer said one of the most stressful parts of touring is trying to make everyone happy, which is difficult when you have a catalog of hits like Underwood’s.

“I feel like there’s a couple that I don’t know if I’d get out of the room alive if I didn’t perform them, like ‘Jesus Take the Wheel’ or ‘Before He Cheats,’” she told SiriusXM host Jenny McCarthy. “There’s always somebody that’s like, ‘Oh, so and so is my favorite.’ And I feel bad because I’m letting that one person down.”

Underwood is the only female country artist up for Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards. She is up against last year’s winner, Keith Urban, as well as Eric Church, Garth Brooks and Chris Stapleton.

“I can’t think of someone else who’s more deserving of Entertainer of the Year,” Runaway June’s Naomi Cooke told PopCulture.com. “It’s time for Carrie Underwood to win that. She’s definitely one of the biggest entertainers on earth, let’s not forget that. And then this tour. I mean, I don’t think anyone’s had a bigger, more successful tour than her, and I think she’s going to win it. I really, really do.”

Photo credit: Getty Images