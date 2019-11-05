Carrie Underwood’s Guns N’ Roses Clip Rocks Fans’ Worlds

Carrie Underwood marked the end of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in style by checking out Guns N’ Roses during one of the last shows on their own tour in Las Vegas last week. Underwood’s fans were envious after seeing her clip from the GNR show, while some others shared their own experiences at Guns N’ Roses shows. Underwood ended her own tour with a Halloween show in Detroit.

“I rank tonight as one of the top 5 nights of my entire life! After the last show of our tour last night me and the band flew out to Vegas [Caesars Palace] for a [Guns N’ Roses] show. It. Was. Incredible,” Underwood wrote in the caption. “I’m talking 3 hours worth of incredible! I know I’m going to be hurting tomorrow because I rocked out so hard, but it was worth it. Thanks to all who made this night happen for me and thanks to my band for pretending I wasn’t embarrassing you all with my antics!”

Since Underwood shared the video on Friday, it has more than 520,000 views and over 560 comments from fans.

“Hahaha. No embarrassment happening! Best concert night ever!!!!” one fan wrote.

“No shame in going all out, while rocking out with one the greatest Guns n Roses,” another wrote.

“Saw them in Ottawa, they were great!!!” another chimed in.

“Hope you all had fun! You deserve it!!” another typed.

“I agree, it has got to be one of the best bands to see. They walk out and just get down to business! So awesome you had that experience!” one fan shared.

Undewood finished her own tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday night. GNR ended their Not In This Lifetime… Your with a two-night stand at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday night.

The “Southbound” singer shared an emotional message with her fans on Instagram following the end of her tour.

“I just want to say a sincere and heartfelt thank you to all of you who have come out to watch the show. It’s truly been a special one for all of us, and our band and crew, and everybody behind the scenes have just been absolutely amazing,” she said in an Instagram video. “It’s one to remember… and you guys are the ones who made it happen, so thank you so much.”

The Cry Pretty tour began back on May 1 and included 64 shows in North America and Canada. For most of the tour, her opening acts were Runaway June and Maddie & Tae, although The Shires were her supporting act for her U.K. shows. While in the U.K., she performed at the Glastonbury Festival.

However, Underwood still has a lot to do before the end of the year. She just released a fourth single from Cry Pretty, “Drinking Alone,” and is set to co-host the 2019 CMA Awards with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. During the show, she is slated to perform the new single.

The 2019 CMA Awards air live on ABC Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET. Underwood was nominated for Album of the Year, Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. Underwood previously won Female Vocalist in 2018, but has surprisingly never won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards.

