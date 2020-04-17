Carrie Underwood Gives Fans a Sweet Look at ‘Mornings at the Fisher House’

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and quarantining practices, Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are currently seeking confinement in their Tennessee home with their two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob. But as everyone stays home as a way to help flatten the curve, the American Idol winner let fans in on how her family’s mornings are now looking with a sweet new post shared to her social media on Thursday, April 16. Posting a photo of her husband lying on the floor, holding each of his sons up with one hand as he raised them in the air, the sweet snapshot raked in a number of likes and comments from fans all over.

With Isaiah’s arms out like an airplane, while his little brother Jacob kept his limbs more compact, Underwood’s husband Fisher can be seen adamantly focused on his young sons as he held the two up in the air. “Mornings at the Fisher house,” Underwood captioned the snap along with two airplane emojis. The image sparked a number of responses from social media, including many of the couple’s famous friends, including the likes of Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

“Looks like a great airline!” Williams-Paisley wrote, who recently shared her own take on how to deal with one’s family in quarantine. On April 6, the actress shared a video in which she took viewers throughout her house to show off its condition, telling the camera, “It’s been hard, I’m not gonna lie. But you know what, I feel like I finally turned a corner today.” She panned her way through her house to the pantry, where the camera quickly moved over her husband, Brad Paisley, who was sitting in the corner tied up in ropes with duct tape over his mouth. “I think I finally figured it out,” his wife said after walking away from him and back through the house. “So stay home everybody,” she concluded as Paisley’s muffled voice could be heard in the background. “Do what you need to do to get through this.”

“It’s day 26 for me. #stayhomeeveryone #psa #quarantine #tips,” her caption read. Underwood, who has also been spending her quarantine baking and working out, jokingly commented, “I support this…might try it here at my house, [I don’t know]…”

On Tuesday, Underwood shared her entry into the #IStayHomeFor challenge after being nominated by Dolly Parton, posting a selfie in which she held up a sign that read, “#IStayHomeFor my boys.” “Thanks for the challenge, [Dolly Parton]!” she wrote. “#IStayHomeFor my boys.” The “Drinking Alone” singer nominated Williams-Paisley, Paisley, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman to take part in the challenge.