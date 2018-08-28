Carrie Underwood Finds Silver Lining in Accident

Carrie Underwood has found the silver lining from her devastating accident last year. The Oklahoma native, who suffered a broken wrist and facial injuries after falling outside, admits she wallowed in self-pity for a bit, but soon found reasons to be grateful for the inconvenience.

“I don’t really like saying everything happens for a reason,” Underwood shares with PopCulture.com and other media. “I think there’s too many bad things in this world that happens that you can’t really say, ‘Well, this happened to teach me a lesson.’ Sometimes I feel like it’s on us to make something good happen out of something bad. All the time, I think that.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So, I don’t think things happen for a reason, but I think we can find purpose in things happening, and we can turn them into something good,” adds the singer. “And that goes for anybody dealing with anything.”

Underwood initially felt despondent over her injuries, but quickly realized she needed to change her attitude.

“We could sit there and be upset about it or think, ‘Why me?’ or whatever, and I did that too for a little bit,” Underwood concedes. “You know, ‘This is terrible. I broke my wrist. This is terrible. What a way to end the year.’ You know? And I think you’re allowed to be upset about things but then, there comes a time when you have to say, ‘What am I gonna do about it?’ and whatever you channel that into is up to you.

“So, I think that was something that was good that came out of it,” she continues. “I was able to stop and slow down. When I got home, I couldn’t do much of anything except go to my physical therapy and stuff like that. It left me a lot of time to think and think about what I wanted out of this year, and what I wanted outta this album, and just on what I wanted to tap on next.”

The result from Underwood’s downtime is Cry Pretty, her new album out on September 14. Produced by Underwood, along with David Garcia, the 12-track project (plus a bonus track) is the most personal collection of tunes Underwood has ever released.

“2017 was just, it was a year full of ups and downs for a lot of reasons, and a lot of reasons I’m not quite ready to talk about,” Underwood says. “But, I feel like it made its way. Life, when you’re writing, kind of makes its way into what you’re doing. I feel like this was the first or the most that I could really inject myself into what I was writing.

“I’ve always been good at writing stories about other people, and not so great writing about myself,” she adds. “I felt like through all the ups and down of last year and the beginning of this year, I had to. That’s just what was on my mind and on my heart.”

Pre-order Cry Pretty on CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Shearer – 2018 ACMA