Carrie Underwood Announces Cry Pretty Tour 360 With Maddie & Tae, Runaway June

Carrie Underwood not only announced she is pregnant, but she also announced she is embarking on a new tour! The American Idol alum will kick off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 in May of 2019, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as her opening act.

“The Cry Pretty 360 Tour – it’s coming your way in May of 2019,” Underwood reveals on Instagram. “We had so much fun in the round on the last tour, because I got to be closer to you guys, and got to see your beautiful faces, and interact with you guys. I’m so excited to be doing another brand-new 360 degree show.

“And of course, we would have nothing less than an amazing line-up,” she continues. “We are bringing along friends Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. It’s going to be absolutely amazing. You guys are just going to absolutely fall in love with them as much as I have, if not even moreso.”

Tickets for the Cry Pretty 360 Tour will be available on Friday, August 17, at 10:00 AM. Fans who purchase a ticket will be able to redeem a copy of Underwood’s upcoming Cry Pretty album, available on Sept. 14.

Both Maddie & Tae and Runaway June shared their excitement about the tour on social media.

Yeah baby! We’re going on tour with @carrieunderwood!! So honored and excited to join Carrie and @runawayjune on the #CryPrettyTour360 next year. Details and dates at https://t.co/GIgDdajtYL. https://t.co/dITjt3vhpd — Maddie & Tae (@MaddieandTae) August 8, 2018

“Yeah baby! We’re going on tour with @carrieunderwood!!” write Maddie & Tae. “So honored and excited to join Carrie and @runawayjune on the #CryPrettyTour360 next year. Details and dates at MaddieandTae.com.

“WE ARE GOING ON TOUR WITH CARRIE UNDERWOOD!!!!!,” Runaway June exclaim. “We can not express our gratitude and excitement enough for this opportunity so here’s a pic of us losing our minds!!!! Can. Not. Wait. Thank you so much @carrieunderwood . This is going to be one for the books!! Tickets go on sale next Friday!!!

Underwood has yet to announce a due date for baby No. 2, but the 35-year-old does acknowledge that she is thrilled to be welcoming a new child.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she shares. “This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff, we’re so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”

Pre-order Cry Pretty, and find information on the upcoming tour, including dates and venue information, at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

