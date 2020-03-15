Carrie Underwood Reveals How She Is Keeping Safe From Coronavirus Amid Mass Cancellations

Following the COVID-19 outbreak precautions prompting thousands of cancellations, closings and postponements across the U.S., country megastar Carrie Underwood is making the most of her “social distancing” by beasting it up at home. In an Instagram Story shared to her social media on Friday night, the mother-of-two posted a selfie while all smiles and bare-faced as she lay out on the floor of her gym after a sweaty workout. Sporting a tank top from her CALIA collection, Underwood captioned the image: “Everything everywhere is closed/cancelled. Might as well work out!”

Underwood, like many across the country are taking precautions and steering clear of interaction following the global pandemic that is coronavirus, with public health measures being mandated in an effort to slow the outbreak’s severity and help save lives. While the “Love Wins” singer and songwriter might be taking time out to exercise during her practice of social distancing, some of her fans are spending their time reading her debut book, Find Your Path: Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life — now, a New York Times best-seller.

The 37-year-old stopped by the TODAY Show on March 3 to discuss the health and fitness book, which highlights her own journey from struggling with fluctuating weight to finding a balance that works for her –– and one that will likely work for others, too.

“That is a passion of mine, and I’ve been falling more and more in love with it over the past 15 years really,” Underwood said, adding that her idea sparked after launching her CALIA apparel fitness line. “People would say, ‘You should write a book,’ because I really love health and fitness, and I geek out over articles and trends and things like that, so we went for it just to see how it would turn out.”

Underwood admitted she was “really proud of it,” adding how she also collaborated with some contributors that are “friends” of hers. “They’re the experts in working out and nutrition,” she said. “It was such a wonderful passion project.”

During Underwood’s time on American Idol, the Season 4 winner began to hear negativity from some who falsely claimed she needed to lose weight. The comments soon inspired the then 22-year-old to try to eat healthier. However, in her quest to stay thin, Underwood oftentimes only ate about 800 calories a day.

“Everybody has insecurities,” Underwood added. “I had to start feeling not good, physically, before I was like, ‘Something’s not right here.’ It was a lack of knowledge. It was a lack of knowing how to take care of myself, and kind of going too far the other direction led me to figure out what works, because I wasn’t feeling good, I wasn’t happy. I knew it didn’t feel right, so it led me to do better.”

Photo credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images