Carrie Underwood’s CMT Awards Speech Was Ruined by Mic Issues, and Fans Weren’t Happy

Carrie Underwood’s acceptance speech was cut in half during the broadcast of the 2019 CMT Music Awards, and fans had a lot to say.

After Designated Survivor star Kiefer Sutherland announced Underwood as the winner for the prestigious award for her “Cry Pretty” music video, the broadcast cut to Nashville‘s Parthenon where the singer had just finished performing her new single “Southbound.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The special moment was ruined when viewers at home were not able to hear the first half of Underwood’s speech due to audio issues, causing frustration on social media.

Can someone please turn on @carrieunderwood‘s mic? Kthx — Jess Wright (@jesswrightradio) June 6, 2019

While the first half of her speech was cut off, fans could see as Underwood spoke to the audience with the faint sound of her voice resonating in the distance.

After the mic came back up, Underwood continued by thanking the crew and everyone involved on the song’s music video.

“This was one that was very near and dear to my heart and important to me,” Underwood said. “My glam squad for the video, on carpet, you know who you are. Thank you so much for everything you foo for me.”

She continued: “Fans, thank you so much. I saw you guys. I saw you guys doing the Twitter parties, getting together and doing your thing and voting. None of us would be able to do any of what we do if it’s not for you guys. You guys put us here. You guys keep us going. You guys let us live out our dream, and I hope we can give a fraction of that back to you every once in a while. So, thank you so much.”

“God bless you guys, CMT, thank you guys so much, all the other bands, you guys looked, sounded amazing. I’m just glad to be in the family… I’m just talking now,” she said ending her speech.

Did the #CMTawards wasn’t expecting @carrieunderwood to give a speech for winningthe biggest award of the night? We missed the first half of her speech. — Roger Ramirez (@Ragingangel13_) June 6, 2019

I’m soooo happy right now because my girl @carrieunderwood won Video Of The Year🥺❤️ I am so proud and love you so much Carrie #CMTawards — Sabrina Brianna✨💕 (@_herbabygirl_) June 6, 2019

Along with Video of the Year, Underwood took home the award for Female Video of the Year earlier in the night. In her first speech, she revealed it was husband Mike Fischer’s birthday.

“It is my husband’s birthday today. Look what they got you,” the American Idol alum joked on stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. “Thank you so much. God bless you guys. Thank you, CMT. Thank you.”