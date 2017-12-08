Carrie Underwood Starts a New Holiday Tradition With Her Son

Carrie Underwood and her son are ready for the holidays!

The country star took to Instagram this week to share a new tradition in her home, revealing that she and two-year-old Isaiah baked Christmas cookies together for the first time.

“Made Christmas cookies with the little man today,” she wrote alongside a set of photos of Isaiah frosting a tree-shaped cookie along with the finished product. It seems the two had such a good time, they’ve decided to make it a new holiday tradition.

“I actually don’t think I’ve ever made Christmas cookies before but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household!” added Underwood, who shares Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher.

The songstress also noted that her son has an affinity for sugar just like plenty of other kids. “Newsflash: Isaiah likes frosting (shocker)!” she wrote.

Underwood is currently recovering from a broken wrist after she fell on steps outside her home shortly after hosting the CMA Awards in November.

“I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great,” Underwood tweeted on Nov. 15. “I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @carrieunderwood