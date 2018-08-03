Carrie Underwood Champions Other Female Artists

Carrie Underwood is a champion for other female artists who are coming up behind her. The 35-year-old says it’s high time women receive equal time at radio as their male counterparts, applauding the select few who have already had some success.

“This is a conversation the industry has been having for a while now,” Underwood tells Redbook. “I see so many amazingly talented women who make me go, ‘Why isn’t she kicking butt on the radio?’ Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, and Lauren Alaina have finally gotten some great radio success, so it’s starting to get better. But we need to keep the conversation going so there will be more room created for women.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Underwood quickly rose to fame in 2005 when she won Season 4 of American Idol, kicking off a career that shows no signs of slowing down. When asked what she would go back and tell that young, impressionable Oklahoma resident, who was just thrust into the spotlight, Underwood says she wouldn’t utter a word.

“I don’t know if I’d tell her much of anything, because I would want everything to turn out exactly how it has,” says Underwood. “Every lesson that I’ve learned was an important one and led me to where I am — and I like where I am now.”

The “Cry Pretty” singer does have some words of wisdom for women in general, especially those on the brink of adulthood, as she was when she won Idol.

“The first thing I would tell them is that we’re all insecure; that’s just called being human,” Underwood acknowledges. “I feel like the most important thing to realize is that even people who seem to be super confident have insecurities that they are dealing with. Honestly, you just do the best you can. Don’t worry about things you can’t change.”

As Underwood looks forward in her own career, she hopes in the next decade to do much of the same she has already done, but determines to be thankful regardless of where her career takes her.

“I’m hoping I’m still lucky enough to be making music,” Underwood notes. “I love going on the road and putting together shows I’m proud of, but I don’t know where I’ll be in 10 years. I don’t know where I’ll be next week. By the grace of God, I’m just lucky enough to live another day, and that’s good by me.”

Cry Pretty will be released on September 14. Pre-order the record by visiting Underwood’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jeff Kravitz