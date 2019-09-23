Carrie Underwood Shares Challenges of Life on Cry Pretty Tour 360 with 8-Month-Old Son Jacob

When Carrie Underwood first launched her Cry Pretty Tour 360, her infant son Jacob was barely three months old. Now, as Underwood continues her second leg, Jacob is an 8-month-old, which the American Idol alum admits isn’t always easy, especially considering the sleepless nights. But Underwood isn’t complaining about her exhaustion, which she says makes her just like any other mom.

“I’m kind the person that just jumps and figures out the details as we go,” Underwood told The Oklahoman. “So, I had a 3-month-old when we started this tour, and I was just like, ‘Yeah, it’s gonna be fine. I can do that. No problem. We’ll just figure it out. We’ll make it work.’ And we pretty much did. It’s tough. I am so not gonna lie. My child was up last night three times within a six-hour span, and I probably got about four and half hours of sleep.

“But that’s mom life, too. That’s any working mom. That’s what we do. So, we’re just making it. The crowds have been incredible. My band is always amazing. We love what we do and we have fun with it.”

Underwood knew it might not make sense to tour with both a 4-year-old (with her oldest son, Isaiah) and a baby, but she felt compelled to hit the road because of her latest album, Cry Pretty, which marked her first time as a co-producer, working alongside David Garcia.

“We wanted to bring the songs to life and this album to life, putting that in tour form,” explained the singer. “It’s a lot of fun being creative and figuring out how that was gonna go. But I think it’s turned out well. It’s turned out great. I think all of the visuals are stunning; I hope the audience does, too.”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour, which includes Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, will wrap up on Oct. 31, only a couple weeks before the 2019 CMA Awards. Underwood will host the live televised ceremony for the 12th year in a row, but her first without Brad Paisley. Instead, Underwood will be helped from stage by country music icons Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton instead. Underwood is also nominated for three CMA Awards trophies: for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (for Cry Pretty), and Entertainer of the Year.

“It’s really great when you’re recognized for doing what you love, and I’m blessed to have a pretty cool job,” Udnerwood reflected. “That’s not why we do it, of course, but it’s always fun to celebrate: celebrate a great year and a great album cycle and this kind of era of my career.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Find all of Underwood’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter