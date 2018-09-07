Carrie Underwood Cancels UK Shows Due to Illness

Carrie Underwood is being forced to cancel two upcoming shows in the UK due to an undisclosed illness. The Oklahoma native was scheduled to appear at The Long Road Fest in England, but is being replaced by Aaron Watson.

“We’re overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from our Country Family both on and off stage. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” a statement read on the event’s Facebook page.

“Carrie is of course irreplaceable, but we’ve listened to your suggestions and Aaron Watson has kindly offered to step into Saturday night’s headline slot on the Rhinestone Stage,” the statement continued. “Danielle Bradbery has also shown her support by extending her set, so we are now busy updating all of the timings for you. With over 70 acts, 5 stages and plenty of experiences around every corner, we’ve created something truly special and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Underwood was scheduled to perform at the Long Road Fest, as well as Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park. But illness aside, Underwood is certainly gearing up for a busy few months. The pregnant singer’s sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, will be out on Sept. 14, marking her first time as a producer, working alongside David Garcia.

“I feel like I’ve always been very much involved in the production of my stuff,” Underwood shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “When you are trying to convey to somebody else, who’s doing all the work, kind of what’s in your head, stuff can get lost in the shuffle, and mixed up, and then you feel like, ‘No, no, no, that’s not what I meant.’

“It was easier and harder to be on the other side of things, kind of making those calls,” she continued. “It was easier in that, I wanted exactly what I wanted. But it was harder in that you’re like, ‘Man, I hope my instincts are right.’”

Underwood has few scheduled appearances prior to her Cry Pretty Tour 360 kicking off next May, but when she does hit the road, joined by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, she promises an unforgettable experience.

“We like to have a complex stage,” she said. “I like to have moving parts and different things going on. Because, if I’m over here, what are the people over here getting? So, I like to have moments for my band to be able to really step out and have their time.

“I want to have a moment with [Maddie & Tae and Runaway June; there’ll be six women on stage. I want to have this moment maybe where we pay homage to all the women that gave us the opportunity to be where we’re at,” added the singer. “We just try to put together an experience. I did pyro last time for the first time. There might be a little in there this time.”

The 35-year-old just released a new song, “End Up With You,” from her upcoming new record. Pre-order Cry Pretty at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

The Long Road Fest is held September 7 to 9 in Leicestershire, England. Find more information on the event’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Shearer – 2018 ACMA