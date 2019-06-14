Carrie Underwood Calls Herself a ‘Road Warrior’ on Cry Pretty Tour 360

Carrie Underwood is opening up about how life really is on her Cry Pretty Tour 360. The “Southbound” singer shared an honest post on social media about being a working mom on the road.

“Throwing it back to the first time I saw our stage for the #CryPrettyTour360 This tour is everything I could’ve ever hoped for and more!” Underwood wrote. “I am so proud of what we’ve all been able to accomplish…and we’re just getting started! I also have to say how proud I am of my family for coming together and making it all work!

“Having a 4 year old and a 4 month old out on the road is not easy, but it’s beyond worth it!” she continued. “I am so blessed that I get to be a road warrior AND a mom simultaneously! [heart emoji] #RoadLife #TBT #Blessed #MomsCanDoAnything.”

Underwood recently remarked about having an infant along on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, admitting that being a working mom on the road had its challenges.

“I must be a duck, calm on the surface and paddling like crazy underneath,” Underwood shared with PopCulture.com and other media, prior to her CMA Fest performance with Joan Jett. “It’s definitely a different ballgame because [Jacob’s] so much younger than Isaiah was when I took him on the road. There’s a huge difference between four months and 11 months.

“I wasn’t feeding Isaiah in the middle of the night,” she continued. “It’s like he knows when I have a really busy morning or a ton of stuff to do the next day, because that’s the night that he’s going to be up like four or five times. Like last night.”

Still, for all of the sleepless nights and exhausted days, the Oklahoma native is grateful to be able to have her kids with her.

“It’s great that I have the kind of job where I can bring my kids with me,” Underwood acknowledged. “They’re around, and when I have to step away and go ‘Mommy has to go work,’ there’s a great support unit around me that, they got it. And then when I’m done, I come back and we do our best to make things as normal as possible and try to stick to some sort of schedule. This is our life, and I’m lucky that they get to be around.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin