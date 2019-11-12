Carrie Underwood Calls CMA Awards Gig a ‘Dream’: ‘I Must Be the Luckiest Girl Alive’

Longtime CMA Awards host Carrie Underwood is just as excited about the ceremony as her fans are, according to one of her latest tweets. On Monday, only a couple of days before the event airs on ABC, the “Before He Cheats” singer took to Twitter to give fans a sweet update about show, including the major reason why her hosting gig is the ultimate “dream.”

Underwood told her followers that a recent rehearsal session for the Country Music Association awards made her so excited to share the stage with some of her favorite fellow country music artists.

“Woke up this morning thinking about our rehearsals yesterday for the @CountryMusic Awards & felt like I was still dreaming,” she wrote. “I get to stand on the same stage as some of my heroes…the women who taught me how to sing. I must be the luckiest girl alive! Can’t wait for Wednesday!”

Of course, many of Underwood’s fans expressed their own excitement over the upcoming ceremony, which will be hosted by the singer for the 12th time. Just like Underwood mentioned on Twitter, she’ll be joined on stage by special guest hosts, icons Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, in a ceremony that celebrates legendary women in the industry.

During her appearance on Good Morning America on Friday, the “Cry Pretty” singer discussed how excited she was to share the stage with her co-hosts. “For me personally being in a room with Dolly and Reba, those are two women who taught me how to do what I do,” Underwood said on the morning program, “You know, looking forward, I want girls watching this at home, seeing us on stage and getting inspired, thinking ‘I could do that too’ and ‘I want to be a part of that,’ Come on, Come on!”

Underwood further related to Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon that she especially wants the 53rd CMA Awards to go well, considering that there will be a major celebration for women in country music. “I really want to do a good job, I want everything to be smooth, I want the fans to be proud of what we’re all doing,” she said. “This year I feel like I’m a little more invested, it’s a plight that is near and dear to my heart, supporting women in country music, so I really want it to be great.”

She added, “It’s fun being in the driver’s seat, it’s fun standing up there with people that you love and admire, it’s not… it’s just fun!”

Viewers will be able to watch Underwood, McEntire, Parton, and all of the rest of the CMA Awards fun come Wednesday when the ceremony airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.