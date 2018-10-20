Carrie Underwood Bundles up Her Baby Bump in Saturday Morning ‘Soccer Mom’ Photo

Fall has hit the Southern U.S., and Carrie Underwood is bundling up in style.

Underwood, who is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, posted a stylish selfie on Instagram Saturday morning. Underwood is wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and a warm white vest, an ensemble that comes straight from her fashion line, CALIA by Carrie. She is holding a hot beverage to help keep herself warm in the cool temperatures hitting the Nashville, Tennessee, area.

As Underwood explains, her winter wear is all for a morning out at the soccer field cheering on her 3-year-old son Isaiah. While she was proud of his performance on the field, he did make a couple humorous bloopers during the game.

“Officially a soccer mom this morning!” she wrote. “It’s chilly out but I’m staying warm rocking some CALIA by Carrie …the kids played a good game! Isaiah scored two goals for his team…and one for the other team. Hey, a goal’s a goal!”

The photo has received more than 236,000 likes as of press time.

Fans complimented both her stylish look and Isaiah’s soccer skills.

“Welcome to being a soccer mom!” one fan wrote. “It’s so fun!! You look gorgeous BTW!!”

Another fan wrote, “A goal’s a goal! Love love love it!”

Aside from handling her pregnancy and being a mom to Isaiah, Underwood is promoting her new album, Cry Pretty, which was released on Sept. 14. Aside from regular media and television appearances, Underwood is also gearing up for a tour starting in May 2019.

While it may seem like a lot to handle, the American Idol alum is not sweating the challenge one bit. She is simply doing what she has to do to provide for and take care of her family.

“I feel good. I just have a strange job,” Underwood recently told E! News. “I feel like I’m a working mom, pregnant, I got my stuff to do, you know, it’s just an interesting job I have, but I’m just like every other pregnant lady trying to go to work.”

Cry Pretty is available now on all streaming platforms and retail sites. Details on Underwood’s upcoming tour dates can be found on her official website.