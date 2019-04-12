Carrie Underwood on ‘Breakthrough’ Movie: ‘I Cried My Way Through It’

Carrie Underwood’s “Love Wins” is featured in the upcoming Breakthrough movie, starring Chrissy Metz and Topher Grace. The singer was approached about using her anthemic single in the film, but wanted to see Breakthrough in its entirety first, before she agreed to share her music.

“I was approached about being a part of the Breakthrough movie and having a song in the movie a while back ago, and we’re on the road doing album promo,” Underwood recalled. “They sent us the movie to watch ’cause I definitely wanted to get to see it before I could say ‘Yes, I want to be a part of that.’ The second it was over, I said, ‘Yes. I want to be a part of this.’ It’s such an inspiring movie.”

Breakthrough, which will officially be released on April 17, has a message that the mother of two says is applicable for anyone, of any age.

“I can’t wait for my son Isaiah to watch it,” Underwood said. “I can’t wait for my husband to watch it. I just think it something that everybody will be able to relate to in some way or another, and it’s such an inspiring film. I cried my way through it. I was bawling about 10 minutes in [laughs], in a good way. I’m just always happy when I can be part of things that can inspire and I was honored that they wanted to use ‘Love Wins’ in the movie.”

Underwood didn’t know when she wrote “Love Wins” with Brett James and David Garcia that the song would be included in a movie, but she knew the song had a message she wanted to share far and wide.

“This song to me, it’s such a special song in a time that I think people need to be reminded to love one another,” Underwood told PopCulture.com “And as a Christian I’m like, ‘We were told to love God and love each other. Love our neighbors as ourselves.’ So I love this song, and I hope it resonates with people.”

“I do think that we as humans are inherently good and we need to remember that. Because we’re different, that doesn’t make somebody else bad, it just makes us different,” she added. “We wanted that song to be hopeful and to maybe make somebody stop and think about that.”

Underwood took the stage with Metz, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae to perform “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough during the recent 2019 ACM Awards. The song, which marked Metz’s first public performance as a singer, earned the group a lengthy standing ovation.

The Oklahoma native is getting ready to launch her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on May 1, with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June serving as her opening acts. Find dates at her official website.

Alaina, Maddie & Tae, Guyton, Darius Rucker and more also lend their talents to the Breakthrough soundtrack. The album is available for purchase on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter