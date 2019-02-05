Carrie Underwood Boasts About 3-Year-Old Son, Isaiah, After Birth of Second Child

Carrie Underwood is boasting about her 3-year-old son, Isaiah, after the birth of her second child, Jacob Bryan Fisher. The singer commented about her oldest child on Instagram, replying to a post by her friend, Cara Clark.

When Clark wrote, “I see miracles in the most ordinary things, like walking into a bathroom at home and the toilet is flushed and the drawers are closed …,” Underwood responded with praise for her son, Isaiah.

“My kiddo actually changed the roll of toilet paper the other day…on his own!” Underwood shared. “I felt like I won the lottery!”

Underwood’s comment elicited a response from several fellow moms on Instagram, including Clark.

“@carrieunderwood, tell me your secrets!” she wrote. “He really is an extraordinary!”

“He’s the good boy” wrote one person.

“If my kid would that, it would truly be a miracle!” said another. “But he does place the new roll on top of the empty roll sometimes!!”

Underwood will soon take both Isaiah and Jacob out on the road, when she launches her Cry Pretty Tour 360.

“I’m a working mom, working wife,” the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year said. “Same as all of the other ones out there. My job’s kind of weird, but you just figure your way through it and women, we ladies are good at that. I’m honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles. Mom is definitely one of them. I’m just excited. I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that and see me on stage. Hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there because we got this.”

Underwood acknowledges that she has help with child care while on the road, but there is one job she insists on doing herself.

“I went on tour with Isaiah when he was 11 months old,” Underwood recalled to PopCulture.com. “He was right there when we had our first show. And it was really hard. Obviously, I have help when I’m out there. Somebody’s gotta watch my kid when I’m out on stage.

“But I’m really bad at utilizing that, which I think is good too. Nobody ever got up with my kid in the middle of the night. That was me, and I’m proud of that.”

Underwood will kick off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on May 1. Find dates and venue information at CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

