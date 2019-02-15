Watch Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton Perform With Elvis Presley for ‘All-Star Tribute’ Show

Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton are a few of the artists who will perform with Elvis Presley on Sunday, Feb. 17, as part of the Elvis All-Star Tribute. The country music superstars join Darius Rucker, Shawn Mendes and Post Malone in singing “If I Can Dream.”

The Elvis All-Star Tribute will air on Sunday, Feb. 17, with more than a dozen artists performing to honor the King. Other performers include Pistol Annies, Shawn Mendes, Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, Kelsea Ballerini and more, who will sing some of Presley’s iconic hits, including a few of Presley’s famed gospel performances.

Dierks Bentley will perform “Little Sister,” giving him a chance to honor one of his musical influences.

“I listen to a lot of Elvis on the bus,” Bentley told PopCulture.com. “My bus driver, Ken Lyons, is — was, he’s not with us anymore — but he’s the biggest Elvis fan. So Channel 13 on SiriusXM radio, many, many nights listening to Elvis Presley and him educating me on Elvis.

“He’s great, he’s one of a kind,” he continued. “You can label him however you want to, but his country career was unbelievable. He had a voice that even if you didn’t see all the moves and how good looking he was and all that stuff, you just listen to his voice when he’s on the Louisiana Hayride with Faron Young and it’s like, ‘Wow, his voice is really unbelievable.’ Great singer. And lot to learn, a lot to learn not to do as well.”

See a complete list of songs and performers below. The Elvis All-Star Tribute will air on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

“Trouble”/”Guitar Man” – Blake Shelton

“Hound Dog” – Shawn Mendes

“Baby What You Want Me To Do” – Keith Urban & Post Malone

“Burning Love” – Keith Urban

“Jailhouse Rock” – John Fogerty

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Ed Sheeran

“Always On My Mind” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Heartbreak Hotel” – Jennifer Lopez

“One Night” – Darius Rucker

“Suspicious Minds” – Blake Shelton

“Love Me Tender” – Alessia Cara

“Memories” – Mac Davis

“A Little Less Conversation” – John Legend

“Are You Lonesome Tonight” – Little Big Town

“Blue Suede Shoes” – Adam Lambert

“Love Me” – Pistol Annies

Hits Medley (“That’s All Right,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Suede Shoes”) – Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker & Blake Shelton

Gospel Medley (“How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone”) – Carrie Underwood & Yolanda Adams

“Little Sister” – Dierks Bentley

“It’s Now Or Never” – Josh Groban

“If I Can Dream” – Elvis Presley, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton

Photo Credit: NBCU / YouTube