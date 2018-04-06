Carrie Underwood Rocks Band Rehearsal in New Photo

Carrie Underwood is back!

Just two days after sharing a photo of herself in the recording studio, the singer used her social media accounts on Friday to post a shot of herself rehearsing with her band, indicating that the 35-year-old is ready to make her way back into the spotlight.

In the snap, Underwood and her band practice as the singer gives it her all, her blonde hair pulled up in a bun as she keeps thing casual in a t-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

“Missed these guys, she wrote. “#bandrehearsals.”

Underwood had previously shared a photo of her profile in a black-and-white shot as she sat in the studio, indicating that new music is on the way.

In November, the singer suffered a fall outside her home that left her with a broken wrist that required surgery. Underwood also injured her face and needed 40 to 50 stitches. Since then, Underwood has not shared a photo of her full face on social media after warning fans that she may look different after her fall.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” the 35-year-old wrote in a January fan club letter, according to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Judging by both of these photos, it’s safe to say that Underwood looks just as flawless as she did before her fall, and fans will likely get to see the singer in person for the first time in months sooner rather than later, as the Nashville Predators are headed into NHL playoffs next week.

Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, is a member of the team, and the singer continually supports her man in any way she can. With the playoffs quickly approaching, Underwood hints that she might make an appearance.

“Last year, I was so proud to be the Captain’s wife and loved being able to contribute to the excitement of the playoffs by coming out to perform the anthem at the first game,” the singer told the Tennessean. “I had so much fun and wanted to continue to support the team by asking a few of my friends to get in on the action. Like all of the Preds fans, I’m thrilled that Mike is back on the ice and I love that we are able to bring the music and hockey worlds together this way.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @carrieunderwood