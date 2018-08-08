Carrie Underwood Baby Announcement Has Fans Convinced She’s Having a Girl

Carrie Underwood announced on Wednesday that she is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, sharing the news in a video on social media.

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

After detailing her 2019 tour, Underwood panned the camera back to reveal balloons that read “Baby,” officially revealing that she is pregnant.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” the “Cry Pretty” singer said. “This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff, we’re so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”

While Underwood didn’t reveal whether she is expecting a girl or a boy, fans have already begun speculating that the singer will be welcoming a daughter.

Aside from the fact that Underwood was wearing a pink jacket when she made the announcement, the “Baby” balloons behind her were also pink, she was sitting on a blush pink couch and the whole thing was backed by coordinating curtains.

Along with plenty of well-wishes, fans on Instagram quickly wondered whether the hue had a hidden meaning.

“Is it a girl? You are sitting in all that pink!” one wrote

“So since you’re wearing pink does that mean…..?????” asked a second.

A third chimed in, “Thinking it’s a girl? With all that pink!!”

Others were excited by the possibility of a mini-Underwood.

“is it too soon to jump on the bandwagon for team #girl?” one fan commented. “We need a mini Carrie in our lives!”

“Congrats to you and Mike it’s time for a girl hockey player!” shared another.

Underwood and Fisher are already parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah. In a recent interview with Redbook, Underwood discussed expanding her family, revealing that she and her husband may have more than two children.

“I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” she said. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older. In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @carrieunderwood