Watch: Carrie Underwood Rocks out at Guns ‘N Roses Concert

Carrie Underwood celebrated the last night of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on Thursday by heading out to see Guns N’ Roses play in Las Vegas very next day. The “Southbound” singer shared a clip from the Guns N’ Roses show, with Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagen rocking out to their own classics. In her Instagram post, Underwood said it was “worth it” to see GNR, even without getting a moment to catch her breath.

“I rank tonight as one of the top 5 nights of my entire life!” Underwood wrote on Instagram. “After the last show of our tour last night me and the band flew out to Vegas [Caesars Palace] for a [Guns N’ Roses] show. It. Was. Incredible. I’m talking 3 hours worth of incredible! I know I’m going to be hurting tomorrow because I rocked out so hard, but it was worth it. Thanks to all who made this night happen for me and thanks to my band for pretending I wasn’t embarrassing you all with my antics!”

Underwood also shared some clips from the show in her Instagram Story.

Underwood’s tour wrapped up on Thursday night with a show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses were finishing up their historic Not In This Lifetime… Tour with shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday nights.

During the Friday night show, Rose tripped and fell while GNR performed “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.” The frontman did not miss a beat though, as he got back up, wiped the floor and continued singing. Both Slash and McKagen continued performing during the incident.

Following her Detroit performance, Underwood took to Instagram to thank her fans, the band and her crew for keeping the Cry Pretty tour running without incident.

“Aaaaaaandd, that’s a wrap on the #CryPrettyTour360!” she wrote, alongside photos from the last show. “It’s been a blast and a blessing! Thanks to all the band and crew and behind the scenes folks that made it all happen night after night and thanks to each and every fan that came out to see us! I’m truly going to miss this tour and all the people on it! How on earth did I get so lucky?!?!”

While the fall tour for her new album might be over, Underwood is still releasing another single from Cry Pretty. She picked the track “Drinking Alone” for the album’s fourth single.

Next up for Underwood is the 2019 CMA Awards, which will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. She is hosting with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, and is expected to sing the new single during the show.

Underwood was nominated for Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Photo credit: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom