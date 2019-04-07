ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N’ Roses Shirt, High Heels During Rehearsals

Carrie Underwood is gearing up for a star-studded ACM Awards collaboration, and she is doing it in style.

The “Love Wins” singer posted a glimpse of her rehearsals for the ceremony. In the photo, taken by photographer Jeff Johnson, she wears a Guns N’ Roses T shirt, ripped light-colored jeans and silver high heels.

In the photo’s caption, she hinted that she would be performing her 2018 track “Southbound,” and she also called attention to her glitzy shoe choice by using the hashtag for “rehearsal shoes.”

Underwood will also be part of a special performance with Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, Maddie & Tae and This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz. The ensemble will perform Metz’s song “I’m Standing with You,” which is taken from the actress’ new inspirational movie Breakthrough.

“As an actress, you’re not always taken seriously as a singer,” Metz told The Tennesseean. “You can’t always cross over, whether it’s drama to comedy or an actress to musician. I can’t even believe it’s happening. I really, really can’t. It’s been a gift on top of a gift. … It’s one of those bucket list moments you didn’t think would actually happen,” Metz said of her upcoming performance. “Standing on stage with five incredible women who are brilliant vocalists and artists is beyond thrilling.”

“We are the soundtrack of this real-life story because our music is about real-life stories,” Cindy Mabe, Universal Music Group Nashville President added. “This performance lets Chrissy have her moment that she’s always wanted to have, and there’s the female standpoint of where we are in a moment in time in country radio. We have (one of the most recognizable names) on television with (one of the most recognizable names) in country music creating a platform for other women to shine. This is a gift.”

The ACM Awards will air Sunday 8 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access.

Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images