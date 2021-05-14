Carrie Underwood Says ‘Anything Is Possible’ With New Las Vegas Residency

✖

Carrie Underwood announced this week that she will be heading to Las Vegas for her first-ever residency in the city this December, and the country star shared a few details about what fans can expect from her show in an interview with PEOPLE. "It's just going to be high energy. I want everything to just be super exciting and big," she said.

"When I think of Vegas, I think of being a little over the top — I love wardrobe changes and scene changes and different lighting concepts," she continued. "And I feel like we're right now just in that planning phase of 'anything is possible.' And I just look forward to seeing it all take shape." Underwood's residency is titled Reflection, a name she says was inspired by her 16 years in the music business. "The whole thing when we started thinking about 'reflection' as our overarching theme, we really just wanted it to be like a 'best of' type situation," she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

"And I've got a few years under my belt now and been lucky enough to have songs that people will know and can sing along with me," the Grammy winner continued, revealing that she plans on performing many of her classic hits during her show. "I'm definitely looking forward to seeing all of the party people coming to Vegas to have a good time, to cut loose, let loose singing along to songs like 'Before He Cheats' and 'Good Girl' and 'Last Name' and this, all the sassy songs. I can definitely see it in my head already."

The residency will take place at the new Resorts World Las Vegas for an initial limited run of six shows from Dec. 1-11, and Céline Dion, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will also be headlining their own shows at the resort. Tickets for Underwood's performances go on sale May 24, and the Oklahoma native is looking forward to getting back on stage in front of fans after a year of performing from home and to empty venues.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm so looking forward to getting back to normal and singing on a stage in front of people, but it was a kind of a forced slow down," she said, adding, "I guess absence also makes the heart grow fonder. As far as the business and being slower and not being able to do all the things we normally do, I feel like everybody's just itching to get back at it. And I certainly gained an appreciation, a new appreciation for what this life is and wanting to get back in front of people on stage."