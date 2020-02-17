Carrie Underwood Announces ‘Find Your Path’ Book Tour

Carrie Underwood is going on tour — a book tour, that is. On Monday, the singer announced that she will be going on a book tour to support the release of her upcoming book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, traveling to four cities during the month of March to coincide with the March 3 arrival of the book. Underwood will visit Brooklyn, New York; Stamford, Connecticut; Nashville, Tennessee; and Los Angeles, California.

“I’ll be heading out on my first book tour soon to celebrate the release of #FindYourPath!” she shared in her caption announcing the tour. “Hope to see you there!”

Find Your Path will give readers a look at Underwood’s own journey toward her healthiest self and offer ways for readers to make healthy living a part of their own lifestyle every week of the year, using what Underwood calls the Fit52 Life.

“I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn’t mean I have to be perfect every day,” Underwood shared as part of the book’s official description. “This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year.”

The book will include tips from the Grammy winner as well as meal plans, recipes and workout programs including Underwood’s own Fit52 workout, which involves a deck of cards and exercises that can be done at home, and guidelines for keeping a weekly food and workout journal.

“Throughout the book, Carrie shares her personal journey towards optimal health, from her passion for sports as a kid, to the pressure to look perfect and fit the mold as she launched her career after winning American Idol, to eventually discovering the importance of balance and the meaning of true health,” the description reads. “For Carrie, being fit isn’t about crash diets or a workout routine that you’re going to dread. It’s about healthy choices and simple meals that you can put together from the ingredients in your local grocery store, and making the time, every day, to move, to love your body, and to be the best version of yourself.”

