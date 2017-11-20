Carrie Underwood Responds to AMAs Win

Carrie Underwood wasn’t able to attend the American Music Awards on Sunday night, but the star still picked up an award as she won Favorite Female Artist – Country at the fan-voted show.

The country star recently broke her wrist in a fall outside her home and had to undergo surgery and cancel several appearances as a result. To thank her fans, Underwood took to social media to share a message after her win.

“So amazing!!! Thank you, fans, for this!” the singer wrote. “I so wanted to go to the #AMAs just in case because I know how hard you’ve been voting. I’m sorry I couldn’t get up there and thank you all on stage…you guys are incredible and am so thankful for you!”

Underwood previously shared a health update with fans last week, writing that she’ll “be setting off airport metal detectors from now on.”

“I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me,” she tweeted.

The singer’s husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, also shared a message to fans last week, thanking them for the “tremendous love and support” Underwood had received.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer