Carrie Underwood Admits to ‘Judging’ 3-Year-Old Son Isaiah’s Singing

Carrie Underwood is one of the biggest stars in country music, so it’s only natural to wonder whether the singer’s son, 3-year-old Isaiah, has inherited any of his mom’s vocal talent.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the 35-year-old admitted that she herself checks to see how Isaiah’s singing voice is coming along.

Fallon asked, “Do you ever go up to him and go ‘I think he has my voice, my vocal chords?’” with Underwood responding that she does, in fact, try to do just that.

“Is that wrong?” she asked, joking, “I’m like judging my 3 1/2-year-old child to see if he can sing.”

Should Isaiah not happen to have inherited his mom’s musical talent, there’s also the chance he’ll be athletic like his dad, Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher.

“If he is not musically inclined, that is fine,” Underwood said of her son. “I’m excited to find out what he loves and is passionate about and is good at and I will support that.”

“But I really want him to sing,” she admitted.

The American Idol winner revealed that her son enjoys singing theme songs to shows he enjoys, including mainstays from Underwood’s childhood like Fraggle Rock and Duck Tales, with Underwood and Fallon even performing a quick rendition of the latter song with help from house band The Roots.

“It’s all him,” she added of her son’s musical tastes. “He’ll discover the classics.”

Underwood and Fisher are currently preparing to welcome their second child, and Underwood acknowledged she thinks Isaiah will make a great big brother.

“He’s absolutely amazing,” she said, though she noted that Isaiah likely doesn’t understand exactly what will happen when his new sibling arrives.

“He’ll be really sweet and he’ll talk to my belly and kiss my belly — he’s the sweetest little boy,” she said. “But I mean, no kid can really know that their life is going to change. He’ll just have to share Mommy.”

While he may not know exactly what’s about to happen, Underwood said that her son has offered his opinion on a name for his sibling.

“We did ask him, and he did say Isaiah Michael Fisher, which is, of course, his name,” the Oklahoma native recalled. “Which, of course, would be confusing.”

“We tried to explain that,” she added. “But he wants to name everything his name because he thinks that’s special.”

Underwood was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new album, Cry Pretty, out on Friday, Sept. 14.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @carrieunderwood