Carrie Underwood Admits Her Own ‘High Expectations’ With Fitness Leads to Frustration

Carrie Underwood is in enviable shape, especially considering she is the mother to two sons, 4-year-old Isaiah, and Jacob, almost 6 months old. But the 36-year-old isn’t quite satisfied with her results, at least not yet, in spite of her hard work.

“I get frustrated because I have high expectations for myself,” she said at an event promoting her CALIA fashion line, via Good Morning America. “And after having my second child, going into the gym when I got the clear from my doctor, doing a push-up was way harder than it was not too long ago.”

Underwood prioritizes working out, even on the road, varying up her workout according to what she feels she needs.

“[It] really depends on the day. You just gotta listen to your body,” Underwood said, adding that she sometimes runs or walks for cardio. “A lot of people will go workout in order to feel great, but if you feel great in the first place, you’re one step ahead.”

Underwood, who works out with famed celebrity trainer Erin Oprea as much as possible, is certainly busy as a working mom. Still, she makes time to work out for her mental well-being as much as the physical benefits.

“I’m a better mom, I’m a better performer, I’m a better wife,” Underwood previously told the Today Show. “I just feel better when I get to do that.”

The Oklahoma native previously opened up about her struggles to get back in shape, shortly after the birth of Jacob.

“I’m going to be honest, ‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” Underwood shared in a frank post on Instagram. “I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again…for my body to feel the way that I know it can.”

Underwood went on to explain she was vowing to be more gracious with herself, and focus on doing what she could, instead of what she couldn’t.

“I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal,” Underwood concluded. “I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them. I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!”

