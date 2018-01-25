Watch Carly Pearce’s New ‘Hide the Wine’ Video

Carly Pearce is undoubtedly toasting her success. The 27-year-old just released the video for “Hide the Wine,” the second single from her freshman Every Little Thing album.

In the video, set in the woods, Pearce dumps out plenty of wine, but in real life, the singer says she prefers to drink it.

“[It’s] something that so many girls can relate to, drinking just a touch too much and calling up that flame, so you better hide the thing that makes you do it,” Pearce recently told Food & Wine. “I’m huge of red wine fan, and just think is a really fun kind of confession.”

“Hide the Wine” comes after the release of “Every Little Thing,” Pearce’s debut single, which became a gold-certified, No.1 hit. The song, which Pearce co-wrote with Emily Shackleton and busbee, was based on a personal break-up Pearce endured, never imagining the heartbreak would become the impetus for launching her career in country music.

“It’s been the biggest surprise but also the most rewarding because of everything that I’ve done up to this point and the way that I’ve devoted my life,” Pearce says. “I’ll never forget that, and I’ll never take it for granted.

“It’s insane,” she adds. “I’ve always dreamt of this. I’ve never been the girl — there’s nothing wrong with anyone who has these dreams — I’ve never dreamt of a wedding dress and children or that life. I’ve always dreamt of being on the stage, being a member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

Pearce’s 2018 is shaping up to be a big year. She will hit the road with Blake Shelton next month, serving as the opening act on his Country Music Freaks Tour, followed by opening for Thomas Rhett on his Life Changes Tour in the Spring, then opening for Rascal Flatts on their Back to Us Tour, and will wrap up the year by joining Luke Bryan on his What Makes You Country Tour in the fall. A list of all of Pearce’s upcoming shows is available on her website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/CarlyPearce