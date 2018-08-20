Carly Pearce Wraps Up Back to Us Tour With Rascal Flatts

Carly Pearce has wrapped up her run as the opening act on Rascal Flatts‘ Back to Us Tour, and will soon hit the road with Luke Bryan, on his What Makes You Country Tour. While the “Hide the Wine” singer is eager to join Bryan on the road, she admits to mixed feelings in saying goodbye to the Flatts.

“Can’t believe I played my last show on the #backtous tour last night,” Pearce writes on Instagram. “It is so special to get to tour with some of your heroes, but even more special when your heroes turn out to be some of the nicest, most welcoming people in the world.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“THANK YOU @rascalflatts for giving me the summer of my dreams AND for giving @danandshay & I the best end of tour gift ever!!!!!” she adds, along with a picture of herself on a new scooter, compliments of the trio.

Pearce had both lows and highs over the weekend, especially since her boyfriend, Michael Ray, surprised her by showing up for her final night.

“Sitting in a nail salon and in walks my favorite human in the world who says ‘I couldn’t miss your last @rascalflatts show,’” Pearce writes. “I meannnn- how am I this lucky? BRB crying. 😭❤️ #love”

Pearce took advantage of Ray’s surprise visit to play a prank on her tour bosses for her final night. In a video posted on Instagram, Pearce shows Ray joining Rascal Flatts instead of Pearce for “The Middle.”

Pearce and Ray went public with their relationship earlier this summer, after Pearce admitted she had a crush on him for a while.

“We met each other a couple years ago, just doing radio shows,” Pearce tells radio station WMIL in Milwaukee. “I always thought he was cute. I would say within six months, I started to really joke with some of my band, just be like, ‘Man, there’s just something about Michael Ray. I know that he’s cute, but I don’t know – there’s just this weird thing that I have about him.’”

Find a list of all of Pearce’s upcoming shows at CarlyPeace.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Mat Hayward