Carly Pearce’s Wallet Stolen in Philadelphia

Carly Pearce just celebrated headlining her first-ever music festival, but not everything is going well for her. The singer reveals she had her wallet stolen while shopping at in Philadelphia, Pa.

Hanging in Philly at @madewell & had my wallet stolen, which the store employees didn’t know how to access the cameras so I couldn’t get a look at the guy. Make sure your employees are educated on how to work those so people can be caught like that! #wine — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) July 5, 2018

“Hanging in Philly at @madewell & had my wallet stolen, which the store employees didn’t know how to access the cameras so I couldn’t get a look at the guy,” Pearce tweets. “Make sure your employees are educated on how to work those so people can be caught like that! #wine”

Madewell has yet to respond to Pearce’s tweet.

The Kentucky native spent her July 4th headlining the Country Concert in Fort Laramie, Ohio, which she admits is a dream come true.

“I headlined my first festival tonight and can’t even put into words what that felt like,” Pearce writes on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of her in front of the large crowd. “Thank you Ohio for giving me a night that was more magical than anything I could’ve ever imagined. ❤️❤️”

In addition to playing fairs and festivals, Pearce is also joining Rascal Flatts on their Back to Us Tour, and then spending the fall on the road, opening for Luke Bryan on Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour.

“It’s like the summer of firsts,” Pearce gushes to PopCulture.com. “I’m leaving on the Back to Us Rascal Flatts and Dan & Shay tour. I’ll spend my entire fall with Luke Bryan, and then we will do a couple stadiums. It’s crazy … I have wanted this my whole life, but you never think that you could really do it.”

In between tour dates, the 28-year-old is working on her new album, the follow-up to her freshman Every Little Thing record.

“We just started to write for it. I think 2019 you’ll see it. …I think it’s just going to be an evolution,” Pearce says. “I think with every year you grow as a human being, so I’m going to try and just continue to grow. I’ve grown a lot in the last year, so it will just be an evolution, but still the same girl.

Find a list of all of Pearce’s upcoming shows at CarlyPearce.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer