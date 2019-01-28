Carly Pearce Gives an Update on Wedding Plans With Michael Ray

Carly Pearce is giving an update on her upcoming wedding to Michael Ray. Although the couple, who got engaged over the holidays, still have a lot of decisions to make, the “Closer to You” singer reveals plans are progressing quite well.

“It’s such an exciting time for both of our families. And thankfully, we have so much in common, so we both agree on how we want our wedding to be. It’s a special time,” Pearce told CMT. “We are working on place, we are working on a date, and I’m working on dress, and have asked a couple designers to show me what’s possible.”

While Pearce might have the final say on a lot of the decisions, she insists Ray is very involved as well.

“He’s way more into it than I thought he would be,” Pearce boasted.

The couple went public with their relationship last year, and since then have been filling each other’s social media feed with sappy posts and pictures, which Pearce says that likely won’t stop anytime soon.

“People always ask me, ‘Is it really as real as it is online?’ And it really is. He really is that wonderful,” Pearce said. “It was worth every single heartbreak and failed relationship that I’d ever had. He’s the real deal, and I’m really lucky.”

The 28-year-old knew Ray would eventually pop the question, but was unprepared for it to happen right before Christmas.

“I knew he was going to propose at some point,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I had no idea he was going to propose then.”

The Kentucky native spent most of the last decade with a laser focus on her career, which makes it a bit odd for her now to be planning a wedding.

“I’m really excited and enjoying it,” Pearce said. “I’ve never been a girl that, quite frankly, cared about that stuff, but it’s really, really fun, and we’re having a good time.

Meanwhile, Pearce is co-headlining her own The Way Back Tour with Russell Dickerson, and will then join Jason Aldean on his Ride All Night Tour, while Ray is opening for Old Dominion on their Make It Sweet Tour, which makes it a challenge to find an actual wedding date.

“We’re figuring it out,” Pearce said. “It’s definitely hard to put together two schedules. We will do it when we can.”

Find all of Pearce’s upcoming shows at CarlyPearce.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Davis