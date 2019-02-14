Carly Pearce Reveals Valentine She Got From Michael Ray

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as both an engaged couple and a couple (they started dating in summer 2018), which means plenty of romance on a day that’s known for it.

Judging by Pearce’s Instagram Stories, Ray delivered on that front, with the “Closer to You” singer sharing a photo of a bouquet of flowers she received from her fiancé.

Along with the colorful mix of purple, pink and white flowers, the shot featured a white teddy bear with a heart-covered bow around its neck.

Along with the flowers and teddy bear, Ray also sent his Valentine a sweet card that read, “Happy Valentine’s Day! Can’t wait to marry you. Love, Michael.”

Pearce also shared an official Instagram post of the couple happily posing together on the night they got engaged, with the bride-to-be flashing her ring at the camera.

“[Happy Valentine’s Day] to my forever valentine & all the lovebirds out there… and to anyone celebrating today solo– trust me that loving YOU & waiting for the right one is worth it,” the “Closer to You” singer wrote. “Trust me from experience.”

Over on his own Instagram page, Ray posted a snap of himself and Pearce kissing along with a sentimental caption that found the singer gushing over his future bride.

“[Happy Valentine’s Day] to my forever Valentine,” he began. “You continue to amaze me with your heart and kindness and the way you love. I fall more in love with the woman you are every day! I thank God that he put you in my life and I get to walk it with you. Happy Valentine’s Day my love. Get the couch ready for a crazy night of wine and binge watching shows…”

Ray added the hashtag, “so I can kiss you anytime I want” as a reference to the classic rom-com Sweet Home Alabama, which appears to be on the couple’s watch list for the evening.

Fans recently got another peek at the couple in action with the video for Pearce’s current single, “Closer to You,” with Ray appearing in the clip alongside his fiancée.

“It’s no secret I want my fans to experience this exciting journey alongside me – from awards, tours and even my special relationship with Michael,” Pearce said in a statement. “As the lyrics say, ‘All I wanna do is get closer to you’ and that really rings true for me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt