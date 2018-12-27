Carly Pearce Reveals Big Goals for 2019

Carly Pearce has big goals for 2019, and not just to marry her new fiancé, Michael Ray. The Kentucky native reveals she has a couple specific things she hopes to accomplish next year, all helping her take her career to the next level.

“I don’t know that either of these are short term but they are definitely where I think my head is,” Pearce acknowledged. “One [is getting] a Female Vocalist of the Year nomination, or a New Artist of the Year nomination, or a New Female Vocalist of the Year, again. Maybe a win at the ACMs or CMAs, and then [become a] Grand Ole Opry member. That’s genuinely probably the biggest honor I could ever have.”

Pearce was nominated for an ACM Award for New Female Vocalist of the Year, but was inexplicably shut out of the CMA Awards nominations, although she did win a CMT Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year Award, for “Every Little Thing.” But industry recognition aside, the 28-year-old admits being a member of the Grand Ole Opry would be the highlight of her life.

“I feel like it’s the heartbeat of country music,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “And to be able to be invited to play at such an iconic place that every single person that I’ve ever dreamt of being like or worshiping from a musical standpoint has stepped on that stage. It’s so precious and so sacred.

“I want to carry on the legacy in a way that I feel Carrie Underwood has done for her generation,” she continued. “I want to be that next female that does that. It’s just very important to me.”

Of course, Pearce will be busy with wedding plans over the next several months as well. Although the couple have yet to announce a wedding date, Pearce knew early on that Ray was The One.

“Earlier this week, the man of my dreams got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife,” Pearce wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of Ray popping the question. “All in one simple ‘yes’, I said ‘yes’ to love, ‘yes’ to peace, ‘yes’ to faithfulness, ‘yes’ to respect, ‘yes’ to kindness, ‘yes’ to trust, ‘yes’ to patience and ‘yes’ to never settling.”

“Michael, I would’ve married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one,” she continued. “You will always be my most precious example of God’s timing and His love for me.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Taylor Hill