Carly Pearce Releases New Single, ‘Closer to You’

Carly Pearce is back at radio with a brand-new single! The Kentucky native just released “Closer to You,” the debut single from her upcoming sophomore album.

“I am really excited about this song,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I feel like it’s going to show a side of my personality that a lot of fans have not gotten to see. It’s been quite a crazy couple of years for me, both personally and professionally. I feel an evolution in every way, and this song is exactly where I am in my life right now, which is totally in love, and I think so many people can relate to that feeling of just missing somebody, and wanting to be close to them.”

Pearce is an established songwriter, who wrote eight of the 13 songs on her freshman Every Little Thing album, including the title track. Still, “Closer to You” is one that Pearce didn’t write, but knew it was hers the first time she heard it.

“I didn’t write it, but as soon as I heard it, much like ‘Hide The Wine,’ my last single, it was one of those things that I connected with,” Pearce said of the song, which was written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Troy Verges. “I’ve always said that I will build my career on great songs. If I hear moments, like ‘Closer To You,’ that I can identify with both melodically, sonically, and even lyrically, then I’m going to take those and thank those songwriters for writing it.”

Pearce is working on her next record, which will still be authentically her, but reflect both the professional and personal changes she’s experienced over the last few years.

“I think it’s just an evolution,” Pearce explained. “I think, obviously, the perspective and some of the things that you hear in the production are a little different. But throughout, you hear still that country lyric, my voice which is definitely country, and the dobro, which has become such a key part of my sound.What is so fun about being an artist is getting to, I guess, experiment a little bit, and I think that you’re just going to hear the evolution, in all areas.”

Since writing and recording Every Little Thing, Pearce served as the opening act on four major tours, joining Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan on the road, as well as began dating fellow singer, Michael Ray. The life changes have made Pearce more bold and less afraid, in every area of her life.

“I don’t know that I’m fearless, but I feel like I’ve always been somebody who will take chances, and always somebody who, if I believe in something, I’m going to fight for it,” Pearce explained. “So, maybe in that sense I’m fearless, but we all have a little bit of fear.”

Pearce has just been announced as a performer on the upcoming episode of Dancing With the Stars, airing on Nov. 5. Download or stream “Closer to You” by visiting her website.

