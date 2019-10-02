Carly Pearce Recalls Finding out Jake Owen Spilled Their Wedding Secret

When Carly Pearce and Michael Ray began working on their wedding plans, the couple decided to share some, but not all, of the details with their fans. One of the things they hoped to keep secret was that Jake Owen was performing “Made For You” for their first dance, until Owen unintentionally spilled the beans while chatting with Bobby Bones.

“Michael and Jake played a show together for St. Jude,” Pearce told PopCulture.com and other media. “We didn’t really know what our first dance was gonna be. He heard ‘Made For You,’ told me about it, we listened to it, we loved it. He asked Jake if Jake would come and sing it. Jake was so sweet and was like, ‘Yes, yes, yes.’ I told Michael, ‘I don’t want you to tell anybody that. I want that to be a secret.’”

Unfortunately, Owen didn’t realize, until it was too late, that he wasn’t supposed to share the news.

“Next thing I know, I see an article on Twitter that’s like, ‘Jake Owen is Wedding Singer for Carly Pearce and Michael Ray,’” Pearce recalled. “And it was on The Bobby Bones Show, and I was like, ‘Lord have mercy. What in the world?’ So I went and I watched it, and I thought, ‘Michael blew this.’ ‘Cause Michael was excited, and I was like, ‘He told somebody.’ But actually, Jake was literally sitting in there.”

As Pearce watched, she saw the moment Owen realized he might have slipped up.

“It was so funny to watch him, in his head, telling, telling, telling, telling, telling, and then going, ‘Oh, oh, oops, oops, oops. Don’t know if I was supposed to tell that,’” Pearce said with a laugh. “So I joked, and was like, ‘You tell Jake I’m mad at him.’ And to this day, totally I am not mad at him. It was sweet how excited he was about it. For us, it was so kind of him to mark that off on his calendar so many months ago, but he totally thought I was mad. But he did slip up.”

Pearce is still coming to terms with the fact that people even care about all the details of her big day.

“It’s very strange to have things like that,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “It’s sweet and it’s awesome, and I’m very grateful that people want to go along on this ride with us, but it’s funny for us to kind of decide what do we want people to know, what do we want to keep special for the day – that kind of balance of what we want to keep private.”

Pearce and Ray have not announced an official wedding date, but it is presumably within the next few days. The couple will wait to honeymoon until December.

